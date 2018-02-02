Letter to the Editor: Leaving Lebanon High School

When most people ask me where I am from, and I answer, Lebanon, I usually have to follow it up with directions or its relative distance to Nashville. Though every time I return, it feels like that metropolitan is simply going to envelop my hometown.

I was one of those few who actually complained about Lebanon for my entire stay and vowed to place it squarely in the rearview mirror after I graduated from high school in 1994, and I actually did leave for greener pastures. Still, on a recent return trip, I did feel a bit of awe at seeing the shiny new building in the distance while my old stomping ground has fallen to decay. That’s progress, I thought.

But having listened to Lebanon High School student Emily Gipson’s treatise on the comings and goings of her experience in Lebanon High School, I feel that a change of venue has not changed the institutional problems that plagued my experience.

Listening the Gipson’s plea, I was reminded of the last day of my senior year when I stood up in Mrs. Baker’s English class and asked to tell everyone about my own personal struggle with depression, which resulted in me attempting to harm myself. I’m sure it was as difficult to listen to as it was for me to talk about. I will always be grateful to Mrs. Baker for giving me that opportunity to tell my story, which unburdened me, but also let me attack the taboo of silence around depression and suicide – a taboo perpetuated by both the principal and guidance counselor of my time.

Twenty-three years later, we have another student and another principal at odds over the same issue. I was fortunate there were no cellphones or viral videos to bring more light than people in the dark care to bear. Scott Walters’s suspension of Gipson is, at best, abject cowardice of a bureaucrat unwilling to listen to a difficult conversation, but more than that, it sends a message to dissuade anyone trying to give a voice to an issue, which can only be cured by conversation. Depression thrives on silence, and Walters should have amplified Gipson’s voice, not attempted to stifle it. Perhaps Walters takes pride in carrying on the tradition of crushing a young person’s spirit.

Daniel Cordero

Lebanon High School class of 1994

Memphis