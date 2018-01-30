Letter to the Editor: Surprise feline becomes Lucky

Recently, I was talking with my sister on my cell when she relayed an odd occurrence that had happened to her. She said she awoke to find a strange cat sleeping in bed with her. She has two, and this cat was definitely not one of them.

“He was gray with sparkling green eyes and was very large,” she said.

“Well better a large strange cat than a large strange man,” I said. She was not amused. I then added, hoping to soften my initial response, “Well it could have been a possum or raccoon. Be thankful it was a cat.”

I asked where in the world this cat could have come from. She told me she had never seen it before. It was then we got to thinking.

It seems her two grandsons were visiting as houseguests and were prone to leaving the front door of the house open. Could the cat have slipped in unseen, lurking in the shadows until everyone went to sleep? He then could have made his way, in the dark of night, into my sister’s bedroom and then onto her bed.

She later confessed to having seen an occasional community cat in her yard. We then started putting two and two together and came up with several scenarios of how this fluffy feline might have ended up in her bed.

Later, one of them proved true.

She told me she questioned her grandsons, and one of them reported, “I saw him, and he looked hungry, so I let him in, Gramma. He’s a good boy. You are going to keep him, aren’t you? We can see him every time we come to visit.”

The boys named him Strike. I think they should have named him Lucky.

Ginger Brosius

Watertown