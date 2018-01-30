Letter to the Editor: Some things are more important than winning

A few people brought it to my attention that my last letter was in error, and they are correct.

According to Wikipedia, the final vote for the 1964 Civil Rights Act in the Senate showed 44 Democrats and 27 Republicans who voted yes. In the House, it was 152 Democrats and 138 Republicans who voted yes.

That summer, many Southern Democrats switched to the Republican Party to back Barry Goldwater for president.

In subsequent years, as more racist Southern Democrats left the Democratic Party and went over to the Republican side, the huge Democratic majorities in Congress began to shrink. As a Democrat, I’m fine with that. There are some things more important than winning.

The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it does embrace diversity, and it does stand up for people over corporations.

David Clark

Tullahoma