Letter to the Editor: Tennessee is our own battleground

As humans, we are always fearful of the unknown. This year will be remembered as the year of the unknown. But early on, those of us who resisted the Trump agenda began to understand. And out of that unknown came our voice. It is one voice now, speaking on a multitude of issues, and it grows a little louder every day. It grows when we add the voices of the disenfranchised.

Our voice is amplified by faith, wrapped in a hunger for equality and fairness, not guilt and shame. It grows because our cause is devoid of racism and hate. Our voice grows because it is personified, not by our white privilege but by our diversity. Our voice grows because our hope is relentless.

In 2018, Tennessee is our battleground. It is wherever people are sick, abused or deprived of their basic human rights. It’s where respect and safety for each other is more than just a hashtag. It’s where our prejudices, rooted in propaganda and ignorance, are set aside. When we remember and take pride in the fact that each one of us is responsible for our community and for each other, the fear is gone.

David Clark

Tullahoma