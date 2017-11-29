Letter to the Editor: So Schiano’s evil, but Moore and Trump get a pass?

It was interesting to see Mae Beavers and Diane Black talk this weekend about University of Tennessee football and Greg Schiano.

“Tennessee fans deserve better. I spent years in the legislature fighting for tougher penalties against child abusers and for strong laws against child sex slavery,” Beavers said in a statement, saying Schiano should be in jail if the charges were true.

To my knowledge, neither Black nor Beavers has addressed the allegations of sexual predatory behavior against Roy Moore or Donald Trump. Kind of makes you wonder about their priorities.

Dean Fox

Lebanon