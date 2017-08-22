Letter to the Editor: There was no good among group in Charlottesville

Outraged and disgusted are the only terms that I can think of when I address what our president’s response was to the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va., and tragedy it was. Blaming both sides when these thugs marched chanting, “Jews will not replace us” and “blood and soil” with the final travesty of a bigoted knucklehead intentionally driving his car into the crowd of counter-demonstrators, killing one and injuring 19 others is a travesty on the face of America.

To say there were many good people of this bunch, many of whom were carrying Nazi flags, boggles the mind. Many heavily armed neo-Nazis and white supremacists were heavily armed, and it was unlike any peaceful demonstration I have observed or participated. The alleged purpose was to protest the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from the University of Virginia campus. From observations, the purpose was more to intimidate people and promote white supremacy.

No, Mr. Trump, participants waving Nazi flags and asserting the superiority of the white race is not my idea of what good people do. Couple this with the use of a vehicle as a weapon to harm counter-demonstrators is despicable. In addition, this was a slap in the face of our veterans who served honorably in World War II who were genuine heroes in the defeat of one of the most evil regimes in recorded history, the Nazis.

Finally, Mr. Trump, idea of white supremacy is an abomination, especially in a country so diverse in racial, creed, religion, etc. You are a disgrace to the United States.

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon