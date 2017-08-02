Letter to the Editor: Mae tells ‘em off. You go, girl

I’d like to come to the defense of our own state Sen. Mae Beavers, who has again demonstrated her constitutional awareness by telling the left what’s nice and what’s mean.

Mae has been viciously attacked by the left for her heroic defense of natural marriage. As a firm supporter of our president and his multiple marriages, Mae defends the right of men and women to get married – over and over and over again. If conservative stalwarts like Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump weren’t constantly committing adultery in the defense of marriage, Mae knows marriage would fall into the hands of the left, where the only true “requirements” for marriage are love and commitment. Mae is against such anarchy.

She also told off those libs about why they need to be blocked on social media, “Sharing opinions is a cherished constitutional right, but posting borderline pornography on someone else’s account is clearly not.” Yeah. You tell ‘em, Mae.

I don’t care if there’s no real legal definition of pornography; you can bet your bippy there’s a very legal definition of borderline pornography. And Mae has vowed to close that borderline. How dare libs choose to criticize Mae? Rude. They have no right to do that. I mean, Trump won and did it without a lot of help from Russia. So there.

Lastly, Mae Beavers would make an awesome governor. She’s a conservative woman who represents Wilson County. Where else are you gonna ... oops ... (never mind).

Go Mae. And I’ll give you a dollar if you take Susan and Mark with you. Please.

Dean Fox

Lebanon