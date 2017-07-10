Letter to the Editor: How the Senate health plan can impact us

Health insurance is more than a policy; it’s peace of mind. It’s knowing your family will be cared for and not having to worry about going broke when you get sick.

That’s why I strongly oppose the Senate health care bill. The more I learn about it, the less I like. Robbing health care from millions of Americans to give yet another tax cut to the rich and powerful is just plain cruel.

Our health care system needs to be improved – we all agree on that. But this bill would do exactly the opposite – for no other reason than greed. I urge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and U.S. Sen. Bob Corker to vote no on the Senate health care bill.

David Haupert

Nashville