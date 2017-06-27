Letter to the Editor: Health care should benefit the people

Recently, I contacted U.S. Sen. Bob Corker’s office about pending legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, lovingly called Obamacare. Obviously, I suppose I should have contacted the gang of 13 led by Sen. Lamar Alexander.

By the way, Sen. Alexander, a free society cannot exist with the veils of secrecy involving this legislation. Your knowledge of history is sadly lacking.

My premise was that the federal government has 14 health programs, which impact the national debt and the deficit adversely due to administrative costs with many duplicate services with a myriad of other problems. So here I am again harping on a subject that has concerned me since the 1980s, the first time the national debt hit a $1 trillion. We are now approaching $20 trillion.

Evidently Sen. Corker chose to ignore my email, as I have failed to get a proper answer. Frankly, I wonder why we always must re-invent the wheel in Congress on legislation. Perhaps President Ronald Reagan had it right when he said, “The nearest thing we have to an eternity is a federal program.”

It never ceases to amaze me how so-called intelligent people will propose programs that essentially could be included within other programs without the hoopla that we are witnessing in this day and time. Some of this is due to a lack of bipartisanship, both parties are guilty of this, which in some respects is due to the fossilized representatives we have in Congress. I have opposed term limits in the past, but wholeheartedly support them at this point given the current.

I think it is beyond time to require term limits for our representatives, both for bipartisanship and to reduce – you will never fully eliminate it – the corruption that is inherent in the current system. Before you think I have strayed from the subject, this is part of the interconnected problem of the legislative process.

Finally, my point is simply this. We need to stop enacting programs just to satisfy a given constituency and focus on what benefits the American people within a framework of fiscal responsibility, which is currently sadly lacking. If we do not properly address the current budgetary problems that have developed in the past 50 years, we will end up with nothing.

I do want to add that it sickens me that the United States is the only country in the world without a universal health system.

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon