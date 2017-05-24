Letter to the Editor: Graduation at Lebanon from a graduate’s view

Today, I am writing regarding issues about Lebanon High School graduation. I am currently a senior at Lebanon and will graduate Saturday on campus at Lebanon High School.

My concern about graduation may differ from other posts I have seen over the past week as graduation approaches. Those people upset about graduation not being at the Expo Center because of the rain in the forecast may or may not have been in the Expo Center since it opened. The layout of the center would require us to purchase risers, because everyone would be on the same level as the graduates, as well as more chairs due to the number of students and to allow as many family members to attend as possible.

Some people would then say, “Well we could pay more to allow the accommodations.” However, Lebanon High School does indeed differ from the other high schools in the county. For example, it has a higher percentage of students, such as myself, on free or reduced lunch. Qualification for free or reduced lunch, is based on family household income. Some students’ families struggle financially to afford the senior fee of $60. Having to pay more money to fund risers, chairs and an Expo Center fee if not yet funded already, should not have to be a worry.

As a senior who will be a part of the ceremony, I would love to not have to worry about whether all of my family and friends could attend, but I have to think of the big picture.

I would also like to touch on the issue that many parents have used social media to belittle the administration and their choice to move forward with the tradition to allow graduation on campus. Our administration does an outstanding job educating each student and adapting to the different backgrounds from which each of us come. I am thankful for all the effort and countless hours that the administration has put in that goes unnoticed.

As a senior, I am appalled at how some parents and citizens of Wilson County are misusing social media, outraging the situation, rather than researching how to prevent the problem in upcoming years.

I am extremely blessed to have attended Lebanon High School and be a Blue Devil. I am also looking forward to graduate on campus Saturday, rain or shine, inside or outside. Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.

Caroline Taylor

Lebanon

