Letter to the Editor: Obamacare repeal could be costly to many

Here we go again and again and again. We seem to be continuously repealing the Affordable Care Act, lovingly called Obamacare.

To me, opposition to the ACA suspiciously looks like a partisan effort by Republicans to rescind all things passed by Democrats in the last eight years, the ostensible reason that the ACA’s premiums are too high, American citizens should not be forced to buy health insurance and such a personal benefit should be provided and administered by the states. There were no efforts to address the health care costs, and as a matter of record, our own Congresswoman Diane Black has opposed negotiations by the government to reduce pharmaceutical costs, even though U.S. citizens pay three times what are paid in Great Britain with its National Health Service.

Premiums are too high and rising, primarily due to rising health treatment costs, and many of the consumers of ACA have chronic conditions.

I recently received an invoice from St. Thomas. Luckily, I have two insurance policies that paid the cost, for administration costs of $1,222 and a radioactive iodine tablet with costs of $22,660. Granted, I have had cancer in my past, and this was related to my prior history.

I fail to see how having fewer people covered by insurance, in other words, a cut in Medicaid funding, is included in this hastily drawn legislation. By the way, there are 2 million more on Medicaid than are on Medicare, and poor states such as Tennessee have a larger proportion of its citizens on Medicaid than wealthier states.

It never ceases to amaze me how our Congress, bipartisan no less, is so out of touch that the representatives think it is better to create a new program than to consolidate programs of similar coverage and purpose. There are many federal health benefit programs that could be combined without creating monstrosities such as we now have such as Medicare, Medicaid, SCHIP, Tricare, HIS, etc., and I do mean etc.

SCHIP covers 4 million children who do not qualify for Medicaid. Tricare covers 8 million servicemen and retirees with their families and certain other categories. IHS, for Native Americans, covers 1 million. I honestly believe the administrative costs on running these programs could be substantially reduced, which would help address that horrid, bipartisan national debt of $20 trillion.

Finally, I believe affordable health care is a right, not a privilege. A single-payer system is best that is available to all. It is immoral to deny a person coverage for health conditions just because they cannot afford the cost. In the end, we all pay a steep price for continuing to neglect our own citizens.

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon