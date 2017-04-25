Letter to the Editor: Congress should reject transportation cuts

Congress should reject President Donald Trump’s proposal to gut federal support for public transportation.

Federal funding for public transportation is a sound investment that creates jobs, spurs economic development and helps limit traffic congestion and air pollution. Furthermore, public transportation is essential for the mobility of millions of Americans, connecting people to jobs and education and giving older Americans, veterans, and people with disabilities access to essential services and their larger communities.

It is deeply disappointing – and, frankly, doesn’t make sense – President Trump has proposed such severe cuts to transit after pledging to invest $1 trillion in American infrastructure during the next decade. We need to be building interconnected, multi-modal transportation networks that meet the needs of our growing population and economy. The proposed cuts will take America in the wrong direction.

There has been strong bipartisan support in Congress for public transportation funding up to now. I urge our congressional delegation to stand up once again for transportation investments that will benefit all of us and reject President Trump’s proposed cuts.

Ian Salter

Nashville