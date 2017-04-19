Letter to the Editor: Taking a stand for health care in Tennessee

For the second Tuesday in a row, others and I have gone to Gov. Bill Haslam’s office to ask that he call a special session of the legislature. We were asking to expand Medicaid so that 280,000 Tennessee citizens could receive necessary health care under the Affordable Care Act.

Last week, 11 people were arrested for peacefully refusing to leave the office when the building closed, and no governor was available to hear our request.

This Tuesday, we again came to ask the governor for the same request, but we were denied entrance to the office. In fact, there was a rope placed in front of the door, which was also blocked by two men and a state trooper with a camera. Some of us left when it became obvious we were not going to be heard. However, several remained, and three women were handcuffed and arrested.

Someone is hurting our brothers and sisters, and it’s gone on way too long, and we won’t be silent anymore.

Ann Lucas

Mt. Juliet