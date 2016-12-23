Letter to the Editor: Never-Trumpers lack substance

Donald Trump’s election has certainly riled up the Never-Trumpers. Ray Walker’s thoroughly researched, calmly presented, and articulate letter to the editor in the Dec. 21 edition of The Democrat should serve as a rallying cry for liberals everywhere.

With more words, but not much more substance, “Trump’s warped war on facts” (Dec. 20 edition of The Democrat) joins the anti-Trump tirade with an interesting spin on the word “facts.” Cokie and Steve Roberts say Trump denies reality (facts?) by not believing allegations that Russians influenced the election results by hacking into Democratic computers. While I’m not sure whether or not computers are democratic, the CIA concluded with “high confidence” that allegation was true. Their statement was a hypothesis, not a fact. One definition of fact is “a truth known by actual experience or observation.” The CIA has not put forth anything close to actual experience or observation. They collect their information from many sources, analyze the information then use phrases such as “high confidence” to support their hypothesis. It is certainly not yet fact that Russian hacking, if it did exist, influenced the election. What data could the CIA produce to show that the election was influenced? I’d like to know.

The Roberts then challenge Trump’s statement that “nobody really knows what causes global warming” by declaring emphatically “But that’s not true.” In other words, it’s a fact that scientists do know what causes global warming.” They then quote that bastion of truth, The Washington Post, as saying “There’s a broad scientific consensus that human activity is the cause.” A “broad scientific consensus” does not constitute a fact. As an example, in the mid-1880s there was a scientific consensus, supported by the Royal Geographic Society and championed by an esteemed geographer and historian, that there was no snow on Mt. Kilimanjaro. The basis for this: Mt. Kilimanjaro is on the equator, the hottest location on earth. Even when offered proof by explorers who experienced the snow, the esteemed geographer and historian ridiculed the explorers and never did accept the truth.

As another example, there was a broad scientific consensus in the 1800s that cholera was caused by miasma – noxious vapors from piles of human feces found in tenements occupied by the poor. In 1849, Dr. John Snow was the first to challenge this consensus when he proposed that microbes in drinking water were the cause. His state-of-the-art review based on epidemiological field studies of two major London cholera epidemics in 1854 supported the proposal. Water in wells near the tenements was contaminated by the feces, thus accounting for the large number of cholera deaths in those poor areas. The belief that bad water, not bad air, carried the disease wasn’t accepted until decades later. Dr. Snow didn’t live to see his findings accepted because of the prevailing scientific consensus.

Here’s my point. Mr. Walker and the Roberts have failed to support their opinions with facts. You can check out the Kilimanjaro and cholera information on Google, which is not a Trump supporting organization. I don’t know where to check out Mr. Walker’s opinions.

Ward Malisch

Lebanon