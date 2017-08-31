logo

Lebanon police

Lebanon police receives grant in Law Enforcement Challenge

Staff Reports • Today at 2:34 PM

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office held its 30th annual Lifesavers Conference and 13th annual Law Enforcement Challenge in Murfreesboro, and Lebanon Police Department walked away with a grant.

The events were held Aug. 24-25 and saw record-breaking attendance with more than 750 registrants.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate, educate and empower law enforcement partners and traffic safety advocates across the state.

During a director’s awards luncheon Aug. 24, a surprise historical video was debuted during the luncheon to highlight the THSO’s 50 years in highway safety.

On Aug. 25, law enforcement administrator Brenda Jones announced the Lebanon Police Department finished third in the THSO’s SAFE campaign and received a $5,000 grant.

The goal of the SAFE campaign was to increase seat belt use with combined efforts of enforcement and education. 

Recommended for You