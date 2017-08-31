Lebanon police receives grant in Law Enforcement Challenge

The events were held Aug. 24-25 and saw record-breaking attendance with more than 750 registrants.

The purpose of the event was to celebrate, educate and empower law enforcement partners and traffic safety advocates across the state.

During a director’s awards luncheon Aug. 24, a surprise historical video was debuted during the luncheon to highlight the THSO’s 50 years in highway safety.

On Aug. 25, law enforcement administrator Brenda Jones announced the Lebanon Police Department finished third in the THSO’s SAFE campaign and received a $5,000 grant.

The goal of the SAFE campaign was to increase seat belt use with combined efforts of enforcement and education.