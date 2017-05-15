Illegal immigrant sentenced to 50 years in prison for child pornography

Edwin Velasquez Curuchiche, 40, of Guatamala, was convicted of two counts of production of child pornography, according to Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Curuchiche was indicted on the charges Aug. 24 and pleaded guilty Feb. 21.

“The defendant’s conduct here is among the most egregious that I have ever seen,” Smith said. “It is almost unimaginable that an innocent child and her family were subjected to such horrific acts by an intruder who masked himself as a family friend. The sentence ultimately imposed by the court should insure that the defendant never has another opportunity to victimize another child.”

According to court documents, Curuchiche lived in a trailer park in Lebanon, and in 2015, he befriended a family who lived nearby. For several months, Curuchiche established a relationship with the family and their three children, which included a 9-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl and an infant.

Curuchiche gave the children video gaming systems and other electronic devices, taught them how to play the games and offered to play with them when their father was not home.

In September 2015, Curuchiche used a ruse to trick the mother into letting him borrow her house key, after which he copied the key without her knowledge before Curuchiche returned it to her.

Also in 2015, he learned the 6-year old daughter was running a fever, and he took a bag of medicine to the mother and encouraged her to give the child an adult dose of Valium. The parents of the child did not give the medication to their daughter and Curuchiche later attempted to pay the girl’s 9-year-old brother to give her the medication.

On Sept. 23, 2015, Curuchiche snuck into the family’s home during the night and recorded himself sexually molesting the 6-year-old girl while she slept. Again, on Oct. 1, 2015, Curuchiche snuck into the home and recorded additional videos of himself sexually molesting the child as she slept.

In late October 2015, the 6-year-old child awoke during the night and went to her parent’s bedroom crying that someone touched her while she slept. One of her parents checked her bedroom and found nothing. They assumed the child was imagining things.

On the evening of Oct. 29, 2015, the family returned to their home after a trip to the store. After entering the home, the daughter went to her bedroom to get a toy. Curuchiche was hiding under the bed and tried to grab her by the arm and quiet her by telling her to play a game on a cellphone, which he had previously given to her. The girl ran to her parents, and the father found Curuchiche hiding in his daughter’s bedroom closet, where he held him until police arrived and arrested him.

Court documents also show Curuchiche was apprehended in June 2013 when he unlawfully entered the U.S. He subsequently failed to appear for an immigration hearing and was living in the U.S. unlawfully when he committed the offense.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lebanon Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. attorney S. Carran Daughtrey served as prosecutor.