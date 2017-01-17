Wilson County attorney censured

Attorney Adam Wilding Parrish received the censure Friday. Parrish represented a client in an uncontested divorce. After the client and his wife executed the divorce paperwork, Parrish delayed filing it with the court for four months. There was a 90-day waiting period before the divorce became final, but Parrish allowed an additional three months to pass with no action in the case and no communication with his client. Only when the client complained to the board did Parrish take action to have the final divorce decree issued.

The board said Parrish violated the rules of professional conduct in diligence, communication and expediting litigation.

A public censure is a rebuke and warning to the attorney, but it does not affect the attorney’s ability to practice law.