Lebanon police seek assistance to identify burglary suspects

Jacob Smith • Jul 5, 2018 at 6:18 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Lebanon police detectives seek the public’s assistance to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a series of vehicle and home burglaries.

The two suspects were caught on surveillance video walking around.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective Brandon Payne at 615-453-4319 or brandon.payne@lebanontn.org.

