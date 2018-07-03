Mt. Juliet police catch wanted suspect

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, Markeus Largent, 33, of Elizabethton, ran from the officer across all lanes of the interstate and into a thick wooded area.

Several officers were called to the scene to help with the search, and one officer spotted Largent trying to clean himself in a creek near Volunteer Boulevard and Rutland Drive.

He tried to run from the officers again, but was caught after a brief chase.

Largent was wanted in Carter County for probation violation. He was charged with evading arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained on $5,000 bond.