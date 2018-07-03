ATF promotes safe Independence Day celebration

As the federal law enforcement agency charged with enforcing federal explosives laws, ATF actively works with other federal agencies such as the Consumer Products Safety Commission through its fireworks enforcement program to prevent trafficking of fireworks and illegal explosive devices which are commonly known as M-80s, M-100s, quarter sticks, cherry bombs and silver salutes. While the items are sometimes referred to incorrectly as fireworks, they are not lawful for use by consumers.

“Each year injuries or deaths are caused by misuse of fireworks or by handling illegal explosive devices,” said ATF special agent in charge Marcus Watson. “ATF encourages the celebration of our great country’s independence, but please keep yourself and your family safe by being an informed consumer.”

Illegal explosive devices fail to meet safety of quality standards of legally manufactured consumer fireworks. Friction, heat or impact can cause these devices to unintentionally explode. The illegal manufacture, sale, transfer, receipt or transportation of explosive devices can result in federal felony and misdemeanor charges.

State and local fireworks laws and regulations differ from city to city Before any fireworks are bought or used, check with the local authorities to find out what is allowed.