Deputy discovers fentanyl at house party

Wilson County sheriff’s Deputy Crandon Cannon noticed an “unusual amount of traffic” on South Mt. Juliet Road and saw a “very large party” at a home June 2, according to the incident report.

When Cannon talked to the owner, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside the home. Deputies searched the home for drugs and found several people at the home, as well as 7 pounds of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, about 1 ounce of suspected fentanyl and numerous items commonly associated with drug use. Thousands of dollars and six guns, including an AR rifle, were seized, and a homemade pill press was also discovered, which the suspects apparently used to make their own pills to distribute in the community.

Jaccario Breon Vaughn was charged with a domestic assault warrant from Smyrna and felony vandalism from Rutherford County. Noe Amilcar Alvarez was charged with failure to appear for drug paraphernalia possession and a simple possession of drugs warrant from Rutherford County.

“This is another case discovered by our officers where extremely dangerous drugs were present within the home that we executed the search warrant on,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We were able to safely collect the drugs that were present, and, thankfully, our officers did not experience any side effects while handling the suspected fentanyl, which can be fatal by just touching a speck of it. This is a perfect example of why we train constantly on the handling and exposure of these drugs so that we can put our officers, who have direct contact with these type drugs, in the best situation possible regarding their safety.”

Pending a grand jury investigation, the suspects will be charged with possession of schedule I drugs with intent for resale, possession of schedule II drugs with intent for resale, possession of schedule VI drugs with intent for resale, six counts of possession of firearms during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.