Attempted murder suspect added to TBI’s top 10 most wanted list

Smith is wanted by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and TBI to face charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and especially aggravated child abuse, in connection to an incident that happened earlier in the week at the River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City. Smith was last seen driving a maroon Ford F-150. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is a black man who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 217 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND. There is a $2,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.