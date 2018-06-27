ATF offers reward in Nashville gun store robbery

On June 26, three armed suspects who wore masks and gloves robbed Music City Pawn at 2638 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. About 14 guns were reported stolen to Metro Nashville police. ATF industry operations investigators responded to the store and conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

ATF will offer a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF, for a total reward of up to $10,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases that involve the theft of guns from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of guns.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Information may also be sent to atftips@atf.gov or at atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or at reportit.com.