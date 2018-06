According to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper, paramedics arrived at about 9 a.m. to find the vehicle on its top and the woman already out of the vehicle.

The woman was treated for non life-threatening injuries, and paramedics took her to TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

The westbound lanes of the road were closed until around 9:35 a.m. while crews worked to clear the scene.