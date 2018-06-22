Wanted jewelry thief captured in Arkansas

According to Pulaski County Jail records, Richard Laracuente, 56, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested by Little Rock police officers and charged with theft by receiving, obstructing governmental operations, possession of schedule II drugs and theft of property. He was booked in at the Pulaski County Jail, where he remained on $90,000 bond.

Laracuente came into the Jewelers in Lebanon the first week of June and told the owner, Shawn Smith, and an associate he wanted to buy some jewelry valued at about $25,000. There were some red flags that made Smith wary of the customer, though.

“He knew all the right things to say, but something about him just wasn’t right,” said Smith. “He just didn’t know certain things that he said he was familiar with that he should have known.”

Laracuente told Smith he was working on the construction on State Route 109, but when Smith asked him about an accident that had closed the road, Laracuente didn’t know anything about it. According to Smith, Laracuente had him look up information in a jewelry catalog while he spoke with the associate about some pieces in which he was supposedly interested.

It was during this interaction, Smith said Laracuente usually made his move. While the jewelry store associate shows him the merchandise, he feigns a phone call and leaves the store. It isn’t until he’s already left when the associate realizes he was holding one of the jewelry pieces when he walked out.

“This guy knows what he’s doing. He’s either familiar with the jewelry business or he’s done his research,” said Smith. “It’s nothing armed, nothing smash-and-grab, nothing snatch-and-run, nothing like that. He’s just slick.”

Fortunately, because of past thefts, the Jewelers has a policy to never let customers hold the items, only look at them outside the case. Since his scam didn’t work, Laracuente simply left the store calmly and said he would be back.

After Laracuente left, Smith thought the visit was so notable, he went on to a jewelers’ online network and posted about the visit using the contact information Laracuente left with him.

“I went home and did a little digging, and this cat didn’t exist,” said Smith. “I went and pulled up his picture, posted in on [the jewelers’ network], and within seconds, I started getting hits. He was in North Carolina; he was in Texas; he was in Kentucky; he was in Oregon.”

Laracuente was so well known in the jewelry store world that there is even a Facebook page dedicated to finding and catching him. Members of the page call him “Thumbs,” because he is missing part of his thumbs.

Laracuente was also named a fugitive in Kentucky and Pennsylvania and will be extradited to face charges there after he’s tried in Arkansas.