According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a deputy saw the vehicle driving north at about 5:15 a.m. on Sparta Pike. The vehicle was in the wrong lane, and the deputy pulled it over at the Sparta Pike and Interstate 40 intersection a few minutes later.

The driver was identified as James Frederick Carouth, 60, of Alexandria. Carouth was taken to the Wilson County Jail and charged with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

He was released later Thursday on bond.