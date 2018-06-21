Deputies catch man after he crashes into townhome

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, a deputy saw an alleged drug deal Thursday morning, and put an alert out on the vehicle he saw. A directed patrol deputy saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it drove away.

They deputy chased the vehicle all the way to Spring Hill Circle, where the driver crashed it into a deputy’s vehicle and town home, then ran into one of the residences.

There was a brief stand off as deputies tried to get him to come out, then a resident opened the door and deputies found the driver, Isaiah Dominique McAdoo, 28, of Lebanon, hiding in the attic.

They charged McAdoo with reckless driving, evading arrest, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, simple drug possession, evading arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of vandalism and reckless endangerment.

McAdoo was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained without bond.

The deputy’s vehicle only sustained minor injuries in the incident.