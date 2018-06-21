Additional shooting suspect charged with murder

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, U.S. marshals caught Kaila Lashea Garrett, 20, of Lebanon, on Thursday morning in Washington. She was charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt to commit theft of more than $1,000. Hardy said Garrett will be extradited to stand trial in Wilson County.

Hardy said Garrett was charged in connection with the shooting death of two teens that happened in Lebanon on April 15 at the Pilot Travel Center. She will stand trial, along with Andrew Harper, 18, of Lebanon, and an unidentified teen who was arrested the night of the event.

According to Hardy, two parties agreed to meet at the Pilot Travel Center on Murfreesboro Road in April to buy drugs. When they met for the exchange, one of them pulled a gun and tried to take the drugs.

The two parties shot at each other, and Jacob Ethan Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, and a 15-year-old boy, died.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested that night near Logan’s Roadhouse and charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Harper turned himself in Saturday after a Wilson County grand jury indicted him. Harper was charged with first-degree murder and criminal attempt. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $100,000 bond, where he remained.

A court date wasn’t set for Harper or Garrett.

