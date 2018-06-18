Security, traffic plan for Mt. Juliet’s July 4 fireworks celebration announced

To make sure the event is safe and enjoyable for everyone, Mt. Juliet police officers and firefighters will be on site.

The fireworks will launch from the field between Academy Sports and Culver’s restaurant and will be visible along all parking lots connected to Mt. Juliet Road between Weston Drive and Providence Parkway. The best viewing area will be in the Paddocks of Mt. Juliet shopping center and the surrounding area.

Mt. Juliet’s public safety teams expect large attendance and increased traffic. Safety is always a top priority, and many police officers will be present during the event for patrols and traffic control, according to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

With any large event, attendees should always be vigilant for suspicious activity. If anything suspicious is spotted, attendees are encouraged to say something and call police. To contact the police department’s non-emergency line, attendees can simply dial 311. In addition, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet will have extra firefighters on hand near the firework launch site.

According to Chandler, the fireworks show should end around 9:35 p.m., and a large amount of traffic will begin to exit out of parking lots along Mt. Juliet Road near the Interstate 40 intersection. A traffic plan was established, and advanced traffic signals will adapt to the increased traffic.

Pleasant Grove Road will be closed at Old Pleasant Grove Road to westbound traffic only. Residents and visitors will be allowed access so they can get to neighborhoods along Pleasant Grove Road. Traffic will not be allowed to use Central Pike from Pleasant Grove Road.

“Please remember during this event, our roadways will see a major increase in traffic, so delays should be expected,” said Chandler. “Personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, barbecue grills and parking on roadway medians are prohibited.”