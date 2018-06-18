Police charge suspected shooter with murder

Andrew Tanner Harper, 18, of Lebanon, turned himself in after a Wilson County grand jury indicted him for his apparent role in the deadly shooting.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, two parties agreed to meet at the Pilot Travel Center on Murfreesboro Road in April to buy drugs. When they met for the exchange, one of them pulled a gun and tried to take the drugs.

The two parties shot at each other, and Jacob Ethan Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, and a 15-year-old boy died.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested that night near Logan’s Roadhouse and charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Harper was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and criminal attempt. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $100,000 bond, where he remained.

