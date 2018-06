The summer camp is a program for individuals ranging from 5-34 years old with mild to moderate physical, developmental or mental disabilities.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team will demonstrate evidence recovery techniques such as recovery of fingerprints and use of the alternate light source.

Campers will have an opportunity to see the FBI robots in action, try on SWAT gear, participate in analytical exercises with the FBI’s intelligence team and visit with the ATF’s K-9 officer.