Car burglary suspect charged for second time

Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler said officers arrested Jason Michael Tallent, 27, when he was found breaking into unlocked cars in Willoughby Station. Chandler said a homeowner spotted Tallent and called police.

Tallent was charged Sunday with burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property and booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $7,500 bond, where he remained.

On May 17, Tallent was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon and public drunkenness and booked in at Wilson County Jail on $5,000 bond. He was released three days later and remained out on bond Sunday when he was charged for the second time.