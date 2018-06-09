UPDATE: Investigators: Boyfriend stabs girlfriend to death

Deputies were called at 9:20 a.m. to 6620 Trousdale Ferry Pike regarding a stabbing in progress. When they arrived, deputies found Ariel Warden, 25, who was stabbed multiple times in the throat and arm.

Deputies started lifesaving actions until Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics arrived and took Warden to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon. She was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after arrival.

Deputies arrested her boyfriend, Christopher Clark, 28, of Monterey, at Jennings Creek Bridge shortly after he left Warden’s home.

According to sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Clark was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of child endangerment and endangered assault. He was booked in at about 11:30 a.m. at the Wilson County Jail and remained without bond.

Warden’s friends and family set up a GoFundMe page with the goal to raise $20,000 for funeral expenses and her three children. The page may be found at gofundme.com/ariel-warden-burial-exp3-children.