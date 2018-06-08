Passenger thrown from car in wreck, driver charged

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation public information officer Charles Caplinger, Christopher Scruggs, 33, of Carthage, was involved in a chase with Smith County sheriff’s deputies, and Ashley Sykes, 30, of Carthage was in the passenger’s seat.

The chase made its way into Wilson County where Scruggs lost control around a curve on Richmond Road and crashed into several trees before his vehicle ended up on its left side.

Sykes was thrown from the car through the passenger-side door and landed about 5 yards from where the car came to a stop. She was able to walk about immediately after the accident, but after examination, was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon with Scruggs then later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where they both remained.

Scruggs was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license and reckless endangerment. Sykes was not charged.