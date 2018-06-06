Mt. Juliet Police Police search for fraud suspect Jacob Smith • Jun 6, 2018 at 6:02 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com Mt. Juliet police officers seek a suspect they believe used a fraudulent credit card Wednesday in the area of Mt. Juliet Road near Old Lebanon Dirt Road. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera and is a white, dark-skinned adult who wore a white polo and red shorts. Anyone who sees someone who fits the description or has any further information about the incident should call 911. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.