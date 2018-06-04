logo

Mt. Juliet Police

Suspect caught on surveillance breaking into cars

Staff Reports • Jun 4, 2018 at 9:33 PM

Thieves targeted unlocked cars in the Cobblestone Landing and Chandler Pointe neighborhoods late Sunday night and early Monday morning, and one suspect was captured on surveillance video.

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, a group of thieves scavenged Hedgewood Lane, Warren Hill Drive and Newberry Lane in search of unlocked cars with valuable items inside.

The unknown burglars only took cash from one unlocked car, but four other cars were ransacked. In one particular incident, a suspect was caught on surveillance video at about 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect caught on video or the burglaries should call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

