Local law enforcement help in search for suspected deputy killer

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation interim director Jason Locke, Baker was found dead in his car Wednesday morning after he investigated a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County.

A Tennessee Blue Alert was sent out and officers began to search for Steven Wiggins, who was a suspect in Baker’s death.

Wilson County law enforcement agencies reached out to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department and offered condolences for Baker’s death. They also sent support to help with the search for Steven Wiggins, a suspect in Baker’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

“As the manhunt for Steven Wiggins remains ongoing, we continue to pray for strength and comfort to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and their community,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “They have been deeply affected by tragic events over the course of several weeks. We appreciate everyone in Wilson County and our followers who have shared the information and got the word out, as well as offering kind words of encouragement to their community and law enforcement. When one agency is affected, we all are affected, and we will stand firmly with our fellow law enforcement agencies against the senseless acts that continue across the country.”

Mt. Juliet police officers joined officers from across the region Wednesday night to escort Baker’s body to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville. Mt. Juliet K9 Majlo and the department’s special response team also traveled to Dickson County on Wednesday and Thursday to assist deputies in the search for Wiggins.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow colleagues of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Baker who was shot and killed [Wednesday] protecting and serving the people of Dickson County. We stand with you,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler.

On Thursday night, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents charged Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, in connection to Baker’s death.

Agents charged Castro-Miles, detained in the early stages of the investigation, with first-degree murder. She remained in the Dickson County Jail.

Wiggins was captured Friday morning after he was the subject of a Tennessee Blue Alert since Wednesday morning.

“We are very pleased now that this person is in custody and the public is safe,” said Locke. “We can continue to focus our investigative efforts toward preparing this case to go to trial so justice can be served.”

Tennessee state Trooper Kevin Burch caught Wiggins on Stinson Road in Bon Aqua while he was on patrol and saw someone in the woodline.

“As he approached this individual, he noticed that he had tattoos and matched the general description of the suspect we were looking for,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Dereck Stewart

Stewart said Wiggins was arrested without incident, and there was no use of force involved in the arrest.

Wiggins was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after the arrest. It had not yet been determined which jail he would be booked.