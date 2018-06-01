Kingsport man charged with attempted murder

At the request of 3rd District Attorney Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began an investigation May 18 into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Greene County. The investigation revealed a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle stopped along the ramp that led to the weigh station on Interstate 81 south at mile marker 21.

The trooper spoke to the driver, later identified as Kenneth C. Powell, 25, who said he stopped because the vehicle was almost out of fuel. The trooper found the truck was reported stolen out of Sullivan County.

When he was confronted, Powell tried to drive away and drove the vehicle into the median. As the trooper approached the vehicle, Powell shot from inside the truck. The trooper shot back and hit Powell, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This week, agents secured a warrant for Powell and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested Thursday night and booked in at the Greene County Jail on $100,000 bond.