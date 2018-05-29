Sheriff’s Citizens Academy participants graduate

“The purpose of the Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is to foster better communications between citizens and deputies through education and cooperation,” said Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore. “A well-informed citizen is more likely to share their experiences with the community as the opportunity arises. Everyone benefits from enhancing citizens’ understanding of the role and function of the sheriff’s office.”

The participants completed a 12-week course where they were taught about every aspect of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to familiarize them with each division.

“We appreciate [Wilson County sheriff’s] Lt. James Lanier for directing the academy, photographer Kristen Allen, instructors, the Citizens Academy Alumni Association and Sheriff [Robert] Bryan for his support and allowing the citizens academy to take place,” said Moore. “We hope that you enjoyed your time here with us and [are] looking forward to working with each of you in the future.”