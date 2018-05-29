Lebanon police search for Walmart shooting suspects

Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy said an unidentified person was shot with a shotgun at about 9:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on South Cumberland Street.

According to witnesses, a dark color, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, pulled behind a vehicle that was parked in the Walmart parking lot. Several statements were made, and a person in the sedan shot a shotgun into the back of the parked vehicle. The front seat passenger was hit by shotgun pellets in the back of his head. The suspect vehicle, which had two people in it, drove away.

Reports indicate the victim was taken by personal vehicle to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he remained with non-life threatening injuries.

Hardy said it was believed that all parties involved knew each other.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.

This is a developing story and will be updated.