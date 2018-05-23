Suspect captured after crashing stolen police cruiser

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, a baseball coach at Wilson Central saw what he believed to be a man with a gun who came out of the woods near the baseball field.

Two of the school’s school resource officer responded and briefly detained the suspect before he escaped and managed to steal one of their police cruisers. Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said he did all of this while handcuffed. He told the officers he had hidden a gun and drugs nearby, and while they searched, he squeezed himself into the front seat and stole the car.

The suspect left the school, crashed the vehicle at the end of Kimberly Drive off Stewart’s Ferry Pike in Gladeville, and was caught for the second time.

Johnson said because it’s exam week, there were only about 200 students at the school at the time of the incident, and none of them were in danger. However, both Wilson Central and Gladeville Elementary School were placed on soft lockdown.

According to Moore, the suspect was identified as Paul Edward Eden, 40.

“It’s a suspect we’ve been looking for several days here in Wilson County,” said Moore. “He is wanted on charges out of Trousdale County, and Trousdale County sent a [be-on-the-lookout notification] to us for this subject, who is known to frequent Wilson County.”

Moore said Eden is a convicted felon with extensive drug history who made threats in the past that he would not go back to jail, and police would have to kill him.