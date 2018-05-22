Home burglary suspect arrested after citizen report

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to the area of Patton Drive and N. Bass Drive around 7:48 a.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle.

“The vigilant citizen noticed a car that he did not recognize in the neighborhood and felt it was odd, so he called police to check it out,” said Chandler.

Officers found Brandon Kelley, 20, of Nashville, in the car, along with multiple stolen items and burglary tools.

The items found included a laptop, jewelry, purses, recreational equipment and tools that were stolen from homes in Rutherford County. Mt. Juliet detectives worked with Rutherford County law enforcement agencies to make sure all the stolen property would make it back to the owners.

“This is a perfect example of a community working together and why community relationships are so important to a safe Mt. Juliet,” said Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick. “A citizen saw something suspicious and said something about it, by calling our dispatch, so we could send officers out to investigate the person. Furthermore, our officers had the knowledge to recognize the indicators that allowed our detectives to connect this man to multiple other burglaries. It was great work by all.”

Mt. Juliet detectives speculated Kelley did not have a legitimate purpose to be in the area, and it was likely he planned to commit more burglaries.

Kelley was charged with unlawful possession of burglary tools and theft of property and booked in at the Wilson County Jail.

Additional charges were pending in other jurisdictions.