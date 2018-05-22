Early morning traffic stop leads to drug, weapon charges in Mt. Juliet

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Deputy Seth Kinslow pulled a vehicle over on Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet early Tuesday morning. Kinslow noticed the smell of alcohol and drugs coming from inside the vehicle and saw an open alcohol container in the floorboard.

Kinslow searched the vehicle and found several illegal items, including ½ ounce of crack cocaine, about 200 Xanax pills in an unmarked pharmaceutical bottle, suspected ecstasy pills, digital scales, brass knuckles and a loaded .9mm handgun. Also found on the driver, later identified as Matthew Ryan Stewart, 21, of Old Hickory, were several hundred dollars that included two counterfeit $100 bills.

“A routine traffic stop is one of the most dangerous encounters that law enforcement can initiate, because many times we don’t know beforehand what type of person we are dealing with or what is inside the vehicle,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Deputy Kinslow relied on his training and was able to take illegal drugs and weapons out of the hands of someone that definitely would pose a threat to the public or a law enforcement officer.”

Stewart was charged with possession of schedule I drugs for resale, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of schedule IV drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal simulation, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Stewart was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $27,000 bond.