Lebanon police charge suspected thief

Officers charged Bryan Gann, 29, of Lebanon, with burglary and filing a false report Thursday after they found several stolen items on his property.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers took multiple reports Thursday of vehicle burglaries in the area of Oak Street and West Spring Street. The department received a tip about suspicious items behind a home, and Lebanon detectives responded to investigate.

Numerous items reported stolen were found in the yard, a shed and inside a pop-up camper on the property. The detectives were also able to identify two other victims who had not yet filed reports and return their stolen items.

Gann was charged with burglary and filing a false report, because he had also reported theft of items from his vehicle.

“Thanks to the information provided by a concerned citizen, we were able to return stolen items to their rightful owners and bring a thief to justice,” said Hardy. “Remember to always lock your vehicles and property, and if you see something, please say something.”