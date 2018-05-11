Lawrence County sheriff, captain face official misconduct charges

At the request of 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper, on May 8, 2017, TBI agents and comptroller’s investigators began to investigate activities at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, agents discovered from 2015-2017, Brown allowed inmates to be used for labor by various county employees at their home or for personal business.

The investigation further revealed Brown used his position as sheriff to circumvent the bond process for some arrested individuals and released them from jail without requiring them to pay for the secured bond as ordered by the judge. Brewer was discovered to have falsified time sheets and misled investigators as to the accuracy of the reported hours worked at the department.

On Thursday, a Lawrence County grand jury returned indictment that charged Brown, 71, with two counts of official misconduct, use of inmate labor for personal gain and tampering with evidence. Brewer, 40, was charged with official misconduct. Both Brown and Brewer were arrested Thursday and booked in at the Lawrence County Jail. Brown’s bond was set at $25,000, and Brewer’s was $5,000.