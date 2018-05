Preliminary information indicated just before 10 a.m., Morristown police officers saw a man known to have outstanding warrants inside a vehicle parked on a street in Morristown.

As officers tried to arrest the suspect, he drove toward them in an attempt to escape and hit two police vehicles.

One of the officers shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A woman, who was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle, was not injured, and no law enforcement officers were injured.