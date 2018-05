According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, the officer stopped the vehicle because of expired registration. John Conrick, 38, was a passenger in the vehicle and had warrants out of Nashville for a series of crimes related to rape, aggravated sexual battery and displaying sex acts to a minor. The officer arrested Conrick.

“This was great work on our officer’s part, who was vigilant and able to apprehend a man wanted on multiple serious charges,” said Chandler.