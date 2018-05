According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, Officer Cody Bryan stopped a vehicle at the Stumpy Lane and Murfreesboro Road intersection Thursday night, when his patrol vehicle was hit by a third vehicle.

Bryan was in the vehicle when it was hit, but his K9 partner, Rush, was. Neither was hurt in the incident.

“Please be mindful of your surroundings, obey all traffic laws and move over for emergency vehicles,” said Hardy.