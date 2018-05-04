Former Nashville Metro police sergeant faces federal theft, money laundering charges

Dunaway, 43, of Old Hickory, surrendered Friday morning to U.S. marshals after he was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday. He appeared before a U.S. magistrate on Friday afternoon.

According to the indictment, from Nov. 18, 2015 until Nov. 16, Dunaway was a supervisor in the MNPD specialized investigation division-narcotics unit and was responsible for, among other things, monitoring and executing search warrants.

The indictment alleged, during the execution of search warrants on five separate occasions, Dunaway stole a portion of the cash discovered and seized at each location, including:

• the Nov. 18, 2015 search of a home off Pleasant Hill Road in Nashville, where more than $100,000 was seized.

• the April 10, 2017 search of a home off Robertson Road in Nashville, where more than $182,000 was seized.

• the Sept. 13, 2017 search of a home off Spencer Enclave Way in Nashville, where more than $70,000 was seized.

• the Nov. 15, 2017 search of a hotel room in which the MNPD office of professional accountability had placed marijuana, $28,000 and video cameras for an integrity check. The video cameras captured Dunaway putting money in his pockets during the search and the indictment alleged Dunaway stole $5,860 during the search.

The indictment also alleged between April 11, 2017 and May 8, 2017, Dunaway made about $40,540 in cash deposits and he obtained a cashier’s check May 1, 2017 with $42,500, which he stole during the searches. Dunaway used the cashier’s check to buy a 2014 Toyota Sequoia.

The indictment further alleged, during the scheme, Dunaway embezzled, stole and converted about $105,910 to his own use.

If convicted, Dunaway faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.