Wanted suspect caught

Alain Benitez, 18, was wanted by the Smith County sheriff’s investigators and TBI agents for aggravated assault charges. He was added to the TBI’s top 10 most wanted list.

The TBI worked a case of aggravated assault in Smith County that involved Benitez on April 25, but he escaped. At the time, the TBI issued a warning Benitez was considered armed and dangerous.

He was spotted Wednesday evening near Johnson’s Retirement and Assisted Living Community near Lebanon.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies chased him at high speeds until he wrecked. He got out of his car and ran away on foot, and the deputies were not sure in which direction he went due to the high rate of speed in which he was driving during the chase.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, the department postponed the search Wednesday night.

A homeowner a couple miles from the crash scene saw a man who fit Benitez’s description walking through his front yard. Bryan said there three to four people who reported they saw Benitez Thursday morning, and he reportedly walked about four to five miles.

Bryan said once he was spotted again in an area near Carthage Highway, deputies set up command there, and a deputy saw Benitez from a distance near a tree line. Benitez then ran to a home at 2868 Carthage Highway, where deputies caught him.

“We kept him on the run all morning,” said Bryan. “We had probably 30-plus personnel on the ground. We were able to catch him by going door to door and through putting the information out there. We owe a lot to the residents who saw him and called us to let us know where he was.”

Deputies booked Benitez in at the Wilson County Jail at about 10 a.m., where he remained. Specific charges were pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is received.